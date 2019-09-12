WATCH: NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs competitors display race cars by driving down Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rev those engines! NASCAR fans received quite the treat Thursday afternoon as all 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs competitors drove their race cars down the Las Vegas Strip.

It’s was all part of the festivities to celebrate the start of the sport’s 10-race postseason with the South Point 400 on Sept. 15.

Driver introductions and pre-event pageantry kicked off the event on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Planet Hollywood around 4 p.m.

LIVE: NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs competitors display race cars by driving down Las Vegas Strip Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The procession of race cars then traveled north to Spring Mountain Road, where drivers took their turn emulating the victory burnouts they hope to replicate during the playoffs.

Fans were able to view the procession along Las Vegas Boulevard, including the pre-event activities outside Planet Hollywood and the burnout location at Spring Mountain, between Fashion Show and Wynn Las Vegas.