Live music returns to Fremont Street Experience June 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free live music is returning to the Fremont Street Experience on June 1 and for the first time in more than a year each concert stage will feature house bands playing.

The six-block entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas will once again offer free nightly live music from artists such as Alter Ego, Crush, Rock Steady, Spandex Nation, The Tony Marques Band, Velvet Elvis, Zowie Bowie, Dancing DJ’s and more.

“As a community and one of the largest tourist destinations in the nation, we are beyond thrilled to be part of the highly anticipated re-opening of Las Vegas,” said Andrew Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer for Fremont Street Experience. “To support our local artists, revive our community and revel in the beauty of live events again, we chose to open our stages the moment we were given the green light, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

June 1 is also the date that Clark County goes to 100% capacity.