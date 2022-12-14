Multi-car crash closed intersection of Bonanza and Lamb on Dec. 14, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital.

Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb are open to traffic but all other directions remain closed.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Jacqueline Tompkins took a video of the crash scene and shared it with 8 News Now.

Vehicle parts and debris were scattered across the roadway lanes.

Police said the northeast valley intersection could be closed for several hours as officers investigate the cause of the crash.