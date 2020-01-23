Breaking News
LIVE: Memorial service for Alpine Motel fire victims
Live Now
LIVE: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

MGM Resorts Int’l and Raiders announce partnership

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Raiders president Marc Badain

WATCH: Entire news conference below

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International and the Raiders announced a new partnership Thursday. MGM Resorts has been named as a official gaming partner and a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium.

MGM Resorts was also named the official home of the Raiders Pre-and Post-game parties.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Raiders and to welcome professional football to Las Vegas,” said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. “Las Vegas is becoming one of the top sports destinations in the world, and this partnership is a natural fit of culture and vision. Together, we look forward to creating unique and world-class entertainment experiences for our guests and Raiders fans.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories