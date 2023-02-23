LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police believe a man convicted of killing three women in 2005 is responsible for the 2004 cold case killing of Keysha Brown.

On Thursday, police held a news conference in which they said they were able to determine Norman Flowers was linked to the case following DNA evidence testing.

Flowers is serving time in an NDOC prison for the 2005 murder of three women.

Police say Keysha Brown was victim in a 2004 cold case (LVMPD)

Metro police named Norman Flowers as the suspect in the murder of Keysha Brown. (LVMPD)

Norman Flowers (NDOC)

The daughter of Keysha Brown in attendance of Metro police news conference on Feb. 23, 2023. (LVMPD)

The family of Keysha Brown in attendance of Metro police news conference on Feb. 23, 2023. (LVMPD)

The killing of Brown took place in Las Vegas on October 19, 2004, police stated.

At the time of the slaying, several people had called 911 to report they had found the body of Keysha Brown at an apartment complex, according to police.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death was strangulation/homicide.

During the autopsy, it was also determined she had been stabbed, beaten, and killed by strangulation.

During interviews, detectives stated that Brown’s boyfriend had found her inside her apartment bathtub, and it was determined that someone had covered her up.

Witnesses stated that the suspect arrived at the complex in a red sedan, entered Brown’s apartment, and later came out carrying a duffle bag.

No one was able to identify the suspect at the time, police said.

In August of 2022, during a cold case review, an investigator recognized a pattern related to another murder investigation in 2005, police said.

Based on that information, police said they were able to conduct additional testing on evidence in the Brown case.

After reviewing the test results, police identified Norman Flowers as the person responsible for the killing of Brown, Metro police Lt. Jason Johannsson said.

On Thursday, cold case investigators secured an arrest warrant for Flowers related to the slaying of Brown.

Norman Flowers is suspected in the 2004 murder of Keysha Brown, according to Metro police. (LVMPD)

Flowers is serving time in prison for the 2005 murder of three women, Sheila Quarles, Marilee Coote, and Renee Gonzales.

The family of Brown was in attendance at the time of the police briefing. Brown’s daughter was visibly shaken and emotional on Thursday afternoon.

The daughter of Keysha Brown speaks at a Metro police news conference following the break in the cold case. (LVMPD)

She stated that she was thankful that the police were able to provide some closure for her.