LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–A man has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in the southern part of the valley.

Officer Devonte Gleason, 29, and Officer Marlon Salazar, 31, have since been identified as the officers involved.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday, Sept. 17, around 7:30 p.m. near Serene Avenue and Haven Street.

Police said that the two officers were patrolling an apartment complex when they were approached by 37-year-old Steven Trovato, who pointed a pistol at the officers.

The two officers, who were inside their patrol vehicle when Trovato approached them, got out of the vehicle and began firing upon the man.

According to police, Trovato began to run from the officers, who in turn chased him through a parking lot to the intersection of Serene Avenue and Haven Street. The officers then continued to fire at Trovato, who dropped his gun and continued to run. Eventually, police said, he dropped to the ground, which allowed the officers to catch up to him and make an arrest.

Trovato was transported to UMC Trauma, where he is still currently being treated for an injury to his elbow.

According to police, a total of 28 rounds were fired by both officers.

The officers are assigned to the Enterprise Command. They have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.