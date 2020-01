A group of excited school children wait on one side of the street with the female crossing guard nearby as they are waiting to cross.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say 36 students have been hit by vehicles while traveling to and from school in the 2019-2020 school year.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County School District Police will discuss student pedestrian safety at 2 p.m at Berkeley L. Bunker Elementary School.