Video shows police drive into armed robbery suspect before firing more than 20 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police shot at a robbery suspect more than 20 times last Wednesday.

At a news conference today, police presented new information and body-camera video from both the sergeant and officer involved in the shooting.

The suspect is 36-year-old Steven Thomas. Thomas was armed with a 9mm handgun according to police and did not fire any rounds.

Metro says 59-year-old Sergeant Donald Graham and 40-year-old Officer Amelia Lukac were involved.

Police say they responded to a call at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. from a person who said he had been robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 1700 block of N. Decatur. Police say Thomas stole this man’s car.

Police received another call two minutes later from a convenience store on the 5400 block of Vegas Drive reporting a robbery. Surveillance video shows Thomas in the store. The employee told police, Thomas demanded money from the safe while showing his handgun. The worker was not able to open the safe and Thomas left the store.

Then at 11:34 a.m. Metro received a call from someone at a credit union on the 7200 block of West Lake Mead saying a man, identified in video as Thomas, was demanding money from a teller while showing his gun.

The teller gave Thomas some money and the suspect ran.

Then, at approximately 11:40 police saw the vehicle stop near the corner of Cheyenne and Tenaya.

When Sgt. Graham saw Thomas reach for his waistband he maneuvered his patrol vehicle toward Thomas and hit him, sending him to the ground.

Las Vegas Metro Police bodycam video showing officer hit suspect before shooting began.

When Officer Lukac arrived she began demanding Thomas drop his gun, when he did not and started to walk toward Officer Lukac, both officer Lukac and Sgt. Graham shot Thomas.

Thomas was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police say according to Thomas’s girlfriend, on the morning of the shooting Thomas grabbed a gun and said he was going to do something to get the police to shoot him

Sergeant Graham has been with Metro since 1998 and fired 1 round. Officer Lukac has been with the department since 2004 and fired 20 rounds. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.