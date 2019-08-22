Metro news conference on deadly police shooting in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding a news briefing at 11 a.m. to release more details about the deadly shooting involving officers Monday in Laughlin.

The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon after a nearly seven-hour standoff with 69-year-old Michael Todd Lopez who attempted to rob two casinos and fired a shot at a security guard.

Lopez, who was from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was shot by Metro officers after he exited his car and aimed a gun at police.