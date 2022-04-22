LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan motorcycle officer has been taken to University Medical Center after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. and occurred on the US 95 onramp to I-15.

According to Metro police, the officer had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near US 95 North and I-15 North when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer’s motorcycle. The driver then fled the scene.

The officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.