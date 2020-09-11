LIVE: Metro to hold news briefing on deadly police shooting on Las Vegas Strip following pursuit of man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police will hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. to release additional details about the shooting of a man following a police pursuit that ended at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones will hold the news briefing at 11 a.m. 8 News Now will carry live streaming coverage.

The incident began Tuesday before midnight when officers made a traffic stop and learned the driver had felony warrants from out of state and was considered armed and dangerous. The driver fled the scene and ended up turning onto Las Vegas Boulevard where police used a maneuver to stop the car.

Police said the driver was armed with a knife and charged at officers which led to the shooting.

The four officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.