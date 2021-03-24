‘We are on a path we don’t want to continue,’ Metro seeks help in 2 unsolved deadly hit-and-run crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police want to solve two fatal hit-and-run crashes that involved pedestrians and they are hoping the public can help.

So far, in 2021, Metro has investigated six hit-and-run crashes. They had a total of 10 in all of 2020. Two of those cases remain unsolved.

“That’s two people that aren’t coming home,” said Metro Lt. Greg Munson during a Wednesday news conference. “The drivers of those two scenes left, not calling for medical attention, not rendering any aid to those people. They left them to die on the roadways. That is not acceptable.”

The first crash happened on Feb. 20 at 9:24 p.m. at Twain Avenue and Palo Verdes Street and involved a burgundy SUV with possible damage on the driver’s side. Police have a blurry image of the vehicle. A 63-year-old man was killed.

In the second case, the crash occurred March 14 at 8:48 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, west of Lamb Boulevard. Police identified the suspect vehicle as being a 2007 to 2009 dark gray Toyota Camry from parts left behind at the scene. A 44-year-old man was killed.

Munson said, in both cases, the pedestrians were at fault and the drivers would not have faced charges but are now looking at a felony charge that carries a 20 year prison sentence.

“Let that resonate with those who are driving and think they can run,” he said.

Police encourage anyone who may have seen or knows something to contact them.

“Somebody knows something,” said Detective Kenneth Salisbury. “A person doesn’t just hit and kill somebody on a road and remain completely silent. Somebody’s friend, family or co-worker knows they did this.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.