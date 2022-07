Sounds of gunshots, explosions will be heard during the training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of police officers and the sounds of gunshots and explosions might startle some northwest Las Vegas residents Thursday morning, but it’s only a drill.

Police officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County School District will be conducting active shooter training at Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School located at 8455 O’Hare Road, bordered by Durango Drive and Bonita Vista Street. The school is near Floyd Lamb Park.