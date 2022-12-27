LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will hold one of the most popular New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country and it’s expected to draw more than 400,000 revelers who will take over the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street, and pack into venues to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

As in previous years, there will be road closures, items banned on Las Vegas Boulevard, and a heavy presence of police at America’s Party 2023.

“I can assure you we are doing everything to keep everyone safe,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said during a morning news briefing with county and city officials.

“We do a ton of exercises leading up to this event and incorporate everything you can possibly think of. So, officers and leadership are planning for those things to happen and what to do next,” Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

Road closures will start at 5 p.m. and by 8 p.m. all vehicle traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will shut down between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue.

For safety reasons, there will be a ban on the following items on the Strip and downtown from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Glass and metal containers

Coolers, luggage, and strollers

Bags can not be larger than 12x12x6 inches (this includes purses, backpacks, and luggage)

While Walsh would not reveal the exact number of officers, which includes Metro, Nevada State Police, and federal officers, who will be working on the Las Vegas Strip and in the downtown areas, he said it is enough to keep everyone safe. He encourages people to report anything that seems suspicious.

“If you see something, say something. Nothing is too small to call us about,” Walsh said.

Clark County Fire Department Chief Warren Whitney said paramedic units will be positioned at locations along Las Vegas Boulevard to help anyone who may be injured or sick.

“Visitors are encouraged to wear warm clothing and comfortable shoes. You will walk a lot and need to stay hydrated,” he said.

There will also be fire inspectors staged on all eight rooftops from where the fireworks will be shot off. He said they will test some fireworks at 11:30 p.m. to see if wind conditions are safe for the show to proceed.

Clark County Commission Commissioner Michael Naft urged people to not drink alcohol if they are driving.

“Before you start your car or make an attempt to leave your home you know how you’re going to get home at the end of the night,” he said.

RTC buses will be offering free rights all night and into the following day on all routes. Naft said rideshare options will be operating in full force to transport people.