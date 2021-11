LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) discussed shopping safety during the upcoming holiday season.

LVMPD’s Annual Holiday Initiative Captain Jeff Coday met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss plans to address what shoppers can do to staff safe.

This briefing took place Monday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Meadows Mall northeast parking lot located at 4300 Meadows Lane in Las Vegas, Nevada.