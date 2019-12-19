McCarran International Airport celebrates 50 millionth passenger milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is celebrating the incredible milestone of serving 50 million passengers in the 2019 calendar year.
This is a first in the 71-year history of the airport. The arriving flight chosen to commemorate this occasion will be met at its gate with a water cannon salute.
Passengers on that flight will be treated to a welcome only Las Vegas can offer:
- Upon arrival, travelers will receive gift bags reflective of the different industries which helped make this achievement possible.
- The travelers will be given a VIP escort to Terminal 1 baggage claim where a celebration with music and dancers will be waiting to welcome them.
- Following brief remarks, the event will conclude with the reveal of a ceremonial 50 millionth passenger. This lucky traveler will be the recipient of a Las Vegas prize pack courtesy of various community partners.
This milestone is the culmination of a record-setting year for McCarran.
The all-time high for passengers in a single month was achieved twice during the course of the year, in May and October respectively.