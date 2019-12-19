Live Now
McCarran International Airport celebrates 50 million passenger milestone in 2019

McCarran International Airport celebrates 50 millionth passenger milestone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is celebrating the incredible milestone of serving 50 million passengers in the 2019 calendar year.

This is a first in the 71-year history of the airport. The arriving flight chosen to commemorate this occasion will be met at its gate with a water cannon salute.

Passengers on that flight will be treated to a welcome only Las Vegas can offer:

  • Upon arrival, travelers will receive gift bags reflective of the different industries which helped make this achievement possible.
  • The travelers will be given a VIP escort to Terminal 1 baggage claim where a celebration with music and dancers will be waiting to welcome them.
  • Following brief remarks, the event will conclude with the reveal of a ceremonial 50 millionth passenger. This lucky traveler will be the recipient of a Las Vegas prize pack courtesy of various community partners.

This milestone is the culmination of a record-setting year for McCarran.

McCarran International Airport celebrates the incredible milestone of serving 50 million passengers in the 2019 calendar year. Arriving flight met with a water cannon salute.

The all-time high for passengers in a single month was achieved twice during the course of the year, in May and October respectively.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories