McCarran International Airport celebrates 50 millionth passenger milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is celebrating the incredible milestone of serving 50 million passengers in the 2019 calendar year.

This is a first in the 71-year history of the airport. The arriving flight chosen to commemorate this occasion will be met at its gate with a water cannon salute.

50 million annual passengers. All signs point toward Thursday afternoon. It'll be quite the scene here @LASairport. Check back tomorrow for some of the sights and sounds. #NonStopVegas pic.twitter.com/kPvl064a0d — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) December 18, 2019

Passengers on that flight will be treated to a welcome only Las Vegas can offer:

Upon arrival, travelers will receive gift bags reflective of the different industries which helped make this achievement possible.

The travelers will be given a VIP escort to Terminal 1 baggage claim where a celebration with music and dancers will be waiting to welcome them.

Following brief remarks, the event will conclude with the reveal of a ceremonial 50 millionth passenger. This lucky traveler will be the recipient of a Las Vegas prize pack courtesy of various community partners.

This milestone is the culmination of a record-setting year for McCarran.

The all-time high for passengers in a single month was achieved twice during the course of the year, in May and October respectively.