LIVE: City of Las Vegas city council meeting, Mayor Carolyn Goodman expected to discuss coronavirus-related city closures

WATCH BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is holding a city council meeting on March 18 at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Carolyn Goodman will make a statement on coronavirus-related closures. There will be additional safety precautions in place at this meeting due to concerns about COVID-19.

Click this link to watch live stream on City of Las Vegas website.

Updates on the City of Las Vegas’ response to coronavirus can be found on their blog. The blog will include the latest information from the city, including an updated list of closures and postponed events and programs.