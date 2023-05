LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive three-alarm fire engulfed an industrial warehouse in Southern California Friday morning, sending thick smoke into the air and destroying what is believed to be a textile warehouse.

More than 100 firefighters battled the huge industrial warehouse fire in Commerce which is in southeast Los Angeles County.

The fire erupted around 3:30 a.m. sending a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles. No injuries were reported.