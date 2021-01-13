Marquees on Las Vegas Strip and downtown properties to light up blue in support of law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomorrow night at 6 p.m. the iconic marquees on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown will light up blue to support law enforcement officers. This is happening to kick off LVMPD Foundation’s Go True Blue campaign.

Go True Blue is a year-long drive to honor hardworking local officers and law enforcement professionals.

The LVMPD Foundation created the Go True Blue campaign as a vehicle for community members to show their support for LVMPD and the strong partnership that exists and continues to strengthen between LVMPD Officers, companies, and residents of Las Vegas and Clark County.

The events are in conjunction with Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“While LEAD is officially just one calendar day, we promote the Go True Blue campaign throughout the entire year to show gratitude to our officers for all they do,” says Tom Kovach, Executive Director of the LVMPD Foundation. “Thanks to the generous support from many organizations and individuals, the Foundation can advance community engagement initiatives that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department does in our community. We look forward to a healthy and safe future when we can once again celebrate our gratitude in person.”

To mark the occasion, Thursday at 9:00 a.m., Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller, along with law enforcement and LVMPD Foundation representatives, will formally proclaim January as Go True Blue month at the Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

From 9:25 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. to 6:05 p.m., Strip resorts, downtown properties, and other businesses around the valley will illuminate their iconic marquees and building facades in blue light to express their support.

If you would like to contribute to this significant and growing community effort, visit lvmpdfoundation.org to learn more.