Judge denies lowering $1M bail for man accused of shooting Metro police officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail will not be reduced for Edgar Samaniego, the man facing charges in the shooting of Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis. The judge considers him a danger to the community.

Samaniego appeared in court via video conference as his attorney attemped to get his $1 million bail reduced on his attempted murder charge. His attorney argued his entire family is in Las Vegas and willing to give him employment in the family business. He also said a million dollar bail is not achievable for his family.

Officer Mikalonis was shot in June 1, 2020 as he was trying to make an arrest in front of Circus Circus. According to police, Samaniego fired a gun from across the street. Mikalonis was left paralyzed by the shooting.

“The bail factors weigh so heavily against release including the incredible serious nature of the charges he is facing and the extremely high likelihood of conviction, based on the witness testimony, based on the video testimony and ultimately in reading the state’s motion I find the facts in this case are far worse that what I previously believe,” said Judge Carli Kierny.

Samaniego pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17 to charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area.