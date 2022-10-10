LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing a Las Vegas newspaper reporter to death is due to appear in court Monday. The hearing has to do with whether the police should have access to the reporter Jeff German’s phone and computers which were seized after his death.

German, 69, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside his home Labor Day weekend. Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, was arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” before allegedly attacking German, who had written several stories exposing problems under Telles’ leadership, including a possible inappropriate relationship with a woman in the office.

Last week, a judge approved a temporary restraining order filed by the Review-Journal to block the state and police from searching through German’s electronic devices.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Cook explained. “On multiple fronts here.” Cook told 8 News Now any information not related to the case of Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Jeff, should be off limits under Nevada’s Reporter Shield Law.