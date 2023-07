LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a major traffic delay in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Southern Beltway before St. Rose Parkway Monday morning due to a crash, according to the RTC.

The freeway lanes were closed for nearly three hours and traffic was being diverted to the far left shoulder to get around the crash scene which was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Nevada State Police say the crash involved a single cement truck and no injuries were reported.