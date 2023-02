LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are major traffic delays on southbound U.S. 95 near Jones and on eastbound Summerlin Parkway due to crashes.

Although the crash is in the clearing stages, traffic on southbound U.S. 95 is backed up past Lake Mead Boulevard. Another crash on eastbound Summerlin Pkwy. that leads into southbound U.S. 95 is adding to the traffic snarls.

Motorists may want to find an alternate route.