LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson psychologist was sentenced Tuesday for the death of his attorney wife in 2015.

Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced Gregory “Brent” Dennis from three to 10 years in prison.

Dennis signed an Alford plea in January to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 48-year-old Susan Winters. By signing the plea, he admits he would likely be convicted at trial.

Winters’ family members were in the courtroom. Her mother, Avis Winters, spoke at the sentencing.

“Losing my daughter has created a void in my heart that will never be filled. I miss her phone calls, holiday meals, shopping trips, vacations, and simple conversations about motherhood and life in general,” she said.

Susan Winters and her mother.

The couple had two daughters, who are now adults. A prepared statement from them was read in court. The daughters have always supported their father.

When Winters died in January 2015, there was a lethal amount of oxycodone in her system, and a deadly dose of chemical from antifreeze. Initially, her death was ruled a suicide but her family, who was suspicious about her death and suspicious of Dennis, hired private investigators and a law firm to look into the case.

An arrest report said Dennis was struggling with financial problems and a cocaine habit and there was a large insurance policy on his wife. The police said the motive was money.