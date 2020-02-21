1  of  3
Breaking News
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows former Hillary Clinton voters split between Biden and Buttigieg 8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders has solid base with his supporters 8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front runner in Nevada

LIVE: Line up announced for EDC Las Vegas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDC photo courtesy of Insomniac.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Festival-goers can finally breathe a sigh of relief because Insomniac is finally ready to announce its 2020 line up for EDC Las Vegas! The dates for the Electric Daisy Carnival is May 15-17.

The promoter’s founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, will reveal this year’s offerings in full during a special “Music Through Music” episode of Night Owl Radio.

Go here, to watch the live announcement on EDM’s website. EDC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15th-17th for its 10th anniversary event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories