LIVE: Line up announced for EDC Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Festival-goers can finally breathe a sigh of relief because Insomniac is finally ready to announce its 2020 line up for EDC Las Vegas! The dates for the Electric Daisy Carnival is May 15-17.

The promoter’s founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, will reveal this year’s offerings in full during a special “Music Through Music” episode of Night Owl Radio.

Go here, to watch the live announcement on EDM’s website. EDC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15th-17th for its 10th anniversary event.