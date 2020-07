LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A report for the month of June shows that employment levels improved by 98,900 jobs and the unemployment rate declined.

According to the report released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the state's unemployment rate declined from 25.3% in May to 15% in June. The majority of jobs added, around 72,000, were in leisure and hospitality following the reopening of many hotels and casinos starting June 4 following a closure that lasted for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.