LIVE: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, 31 recruit firefighters graduate today

WATCH NOW:

View the 2 p.m. ceremony online by clicking this link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is holding a graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon for 31 firefighter recruits.

After completing 26 weeks of intensive training they will graduate today.

The ceremony is being held at City Hall at 2 p.m in Council Chambers on the second floor at 495 S. Main Street.

The new firefighters will be assigned to various city fire stations to help strengthen the number of firefighters in the city of Las Vegas.

TODAY 2PM at @CityOfLasVegas City Hall, if you cannot make it, you can watch it live at:https://t.co/ernI99YfjW



or https://t.co/t9PSQ4HA3T pic.twitter.com/FVIrQ2isyg — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 6, 2020

Class 2020-2021 started training on Sept. 16, 2019, in various subjects pertaining to firefighting, emergency medical services, and hazardous materials.

Upon graduation, the new firefighters will be given their assignments and report to one of 21 city fire stations in Las Vegas, beginning duties next week.