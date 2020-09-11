Allegiant flag-raising 9/11 ceremony commemorates first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ceremonies took place in Las Vegas Friday morning to mark the anniversary of 9/11. First responders were honored at a flag raising ceremony at the Allegiant Stadium in honor of the 9/11 victims.

Representatives from each Southern Nevada emergency response agency took part in the ceremonial flag-raising event Friday morning.

“I appreciate the Las Vegas Raiders’ community mindfulness in partnering with me as we recognize those precious lives lost while also recognizing the everyday heroes in our midst,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, “The men and women of our local fire, police and ambulance services deserve to be honored every day.”

On September 11, 2001, a terrorist attack on the United States left nearly 3,000 dead. Most were killed when the World Trade Center towers were struck by two hijacked planes. Another hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth one crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.