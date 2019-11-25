Pedestrian suffers life threatening injuries after hit-and-run, Las Vegas Boulevard closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Sands Avenue and Convention Center Drive as police investigate a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in front of the Wynn Las Vegas.

Officials are looking for a dark colored vehicle that hit an adult pedestrian crossing the street in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Wynn Main Gate Drive just after 6 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with life threatening injuries.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. No other information on the crash has been released.