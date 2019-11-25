Lake Mead closed near Nellis, woman found shot to death in car

LIVE: Metro is giving a briefing about a woman found dead in a vehicle at Lake Mead and Nellis. Posted by 8 News Now on Monday, November 25, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the early morning shooting of a woman in her car in East Las Vegas. Metro Police say it could be a case of road rage.

Lake Mead Boulevard is closed from Marion Drive to Nellis Boulevard as police investigate the scene.

According to Metro Sgt. Jon Scott, the woman was found in her car around 5 a.m. He says she suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspect details. They are asking anyone who might have been in the area and seen something to contact them.