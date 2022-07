LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights will have wing Reilly Smith on hand Thursday for a news conference to announce his new contract, a three-year deal worth $5 million annually.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon also will address the media at the news conference that begins at 10 a.m.

The Knights on Wednesday announced several new deals for players and the trade of high-scoring left wing Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes.