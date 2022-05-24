LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead after a crash on Jones Boulevard Tuesday morning. Jones is closed to traffic in both directions between Flamingo and Viking.

According to Metro police, the crash happened at Saddle Avenue and was reported at 5:16 a.m. and involved one vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police investigate a deadly crash on Jones Blvd. (KLAS)

Alexandria Hatfield witnessed the crash after she walked out of a convenience store. She said she could hear a car driving fast.

“The darker colored car, it flew through the intersection. Smoking, it was already going out of control. There was a white car following behind it, it wasn’t going as fast as the black car but it was pretty fast right behind it, and then all of a sudden you hear a big crash.”

She said the white car didn’t stop after the crash. Hatfield said the car was so damaged it looked like it had exploded.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the road could be closed for hours.

Motorists are advised to use Decatur or Rainbow boulevards for north/south travel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.