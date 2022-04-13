LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people are expected to turn out for a Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday.

County officials and representatives from some of the larger employers held a news conference Wednesday encouraging people looking for work to attend the job fair.

“As of today, 5,841 job seekers have pre-registered for Friday’s job fair which means this will likely be our largest job fair ever,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “You may be surprised with what you find.”

He said, in many cases, wages have increased and employers are offering hiring bonuses.

“We have over 100 employers here. We have over 13,000 jobs that pay $18/hour or more,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

(KLAS-TV)

“Visitation continues to rise at our properties on the Las Vegas Strip as a result we’re seeking to hire new employees as quickly as we can,” said Justin Fronberg, corporate executive director of talent acquisition, MGM Resorts International.

Fronnberg said part of MGM’s employee benefits package includes daycare, health coaching, tuition reimbursement, and scholarship opportunities.

Steinberg Diagnostic will also be at the job fair and is looking to fill 30 positions from front desk to call center jobs.

“We’re really looking forward on Friday to getting out in front and meeting all the candidates so they can see what we’re about.

Interviews will be conducted on-site and there is help available for those who need to do a resume. Online registration is open until noon Thursday at this link. You can also attend without registering.

The fair is Friday, April 15 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Loop will be open for applicants to ride for free.