‘Live’ Is Beautiful slated for Sept. 17-19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Festival lovers all over the Las Vegas valley are probably breathing a sigh of relief because “Live” Is Beautiful, as the organizers are calling it, is slated for Sept. 17-19. Life Is Beautiful festival organizers released more details about its reemergence in 2021 via a newsletter Friday.

The following message was sent to newsletter subscribers for “Life Is Beautiful”:

“While there is still uncertainty in the world, we’re watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs. Much like yourselves, we can’t wait to be back together again. To hear the roar of a crowd. To feel delighted by the unexpected. To hear those 3 magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Friends, WE ARE READY! And we’re ready to make 2021 (our collective return to “Live”) our most memorable festival yet. Together, we will bring “Live” back to Las Vegas.”

The three-day music, arts, culinary and comedy festival is usually held each fall in downtown Las Vegas, but organizers had to forego its outdoor festival format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To kick things off for this year, over the next two weeks, organizers have introduced a “Predict the Lineup” contest where they want you to share your prediction and be entered for a chance to win two VIP tickets.