LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium, Governor Steve Sisolak and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, along with the Nevada Department of Transportation, will officially launch the I-15 and Tropicana Interchange Project.

The project, which will take roughly three years, and be divided into four sections, will replace the nearly 60-year-old Tropicana bridge, as well as accommodate capacity for future growth and access.

Phase one of the project will include raising and widening the bridge, adding a fourth lane, sidewalk expansion, and the removal of a signal light.