LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lanes on I-15 Southbound have all reopened after a morning closure due to a fire involving a cattle truck that resulted in a major traffic backup.

According to Nevada State Police Sgt. Travis Smaka, a truck carrying cattle caught fire on the freeway around 6 a.m.

Smaka said the biggest impact was between the Spaghetti Bowl and Lake Mead as crews worked to transfer the livestock to other trucks.

Expect periodic closures of the 15 SB at Washington as crews work to remove a cattle truck involved in a crash. Unfortunately one cow died in the crash @8NewsNow https://t.co/I7SArzrXIt — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) December 30, 2021

One cow was killed in the crash.