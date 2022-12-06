LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of I-15 are closed to traffic near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway due to a tractor-trailer crash on the freeway.

It happened around 2 a.m. this morning. According to Nevada State Police, the tractor-trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and hit a guardrail. The driver does have minor injuries.

Tractor-trailer crashes into I-15 northbound guardrail on Dec. 9, 2022. (Credit: Nevada State Police)

Traffic is being diverted off of I-15 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway while spilled diesel fuel is being cleaned off the freeway.

The big rig was removed from the freeway around 6:45 a.m. but the lanes remain closed.

Crashed big rig being towed off I-15 northbound on Dec. 9, 2022. (KLAS)

Vehicles are backed up past the northern 215 toward Lamb Boulevard. Motorists should expect delays.