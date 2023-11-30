LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commuters who use northbound I-15 near the Spaghetti Bowl should expect major traffic delays Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are closed at Charleston Avenue.

There was a brief closure on Southbound U.S. 95 and traffic was diverted off at Rancho Drive as Nevada State Police closed ramps leading from the Spaghetti Bowl to northbound I-15. U.S. 95 is open but according to Nevada State Police report all ramps from U.S. 95 to the I-15 northbound at the Spaghetti Bowl are currently closed.

The closures started around 4 a.m. but police have not given any information on what caused the closure. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Traffic anchor Nathan Tannenbaum gives some suggestions in the video to drivers to avoid the traffic backup on I-15, including exiting the freeway earlier, possibly at Sahara.