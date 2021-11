LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic on Interstate 15 has backed up for 20 miles as holiday visitors head home to California after the Thanksgiving weekend.

Expect delays if you are using I-15 today, and avoid it if you can.

#FASTALERT



11/28/2021 9:30 AM



Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

20 Mile Back-up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2021

We will be monitoring traffic to California throughout the day on 8NewsNow.com.