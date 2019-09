LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers may want to avoid U.S. 95 and I-11 northbound because Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in the area.

LIVE: Fatal accident closes I-11 northbound and southbound at US 95. According to NHP, at least one person has died and two have been transported to the hospital. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

According to NHP, seven vehicles were involved in the wreck that left one person dead and others injured. Two people were transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

#breaking Fatal Crash, US95/I-11 NB, 2 vehicles, one deceased, 2 transported. I-11 NB and SB at US95 is closed at this time. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 4, 2019

I-11 northbound and southbound at U.S. 95 is closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story.