LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-11 freeway has reopened to traffic heading from Nevada to Arizona following a Tuesday morning closure due to police activity.

The more than 1-hour closure caused a 3-mile backup for motorists.

“It’s a nightmare,” said driver Linda Marvin who got caught in the traffic mess.

The closure was just before the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.

#FASTALERT 6:25 AM, Nov 02 2021

Hazard I-11 SB At 1 MM

All lanes blocked

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 2, 2021

No details have been released yet on what caused the closure.