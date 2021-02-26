Huge industrial complex burns structures, buses in Compton, California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive Friday morning fire in Compton, California. The fire started in an industrial yard in some wood pallets and spread to a nearby bus yard.

WATCH VIDEO FROM EARLIER THIS MORNING:

As firefighters fought to control the massive blaze, a row of charter buses could be seen going up in flames.

Firefighters told KTLA news that they were having water supply issues.

The fire did burn dangerously close to several apartment buildings causing some residents to grab their belongings and flee.

No injuries have been reported. There are no details at this time on a possible cause for the fire.