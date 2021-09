LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The structure fire at a condo in the northwest part of the valley has been put out.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, fire crews responded and worked at extinguishing a condo fire on Brookside Lane near US 95.

The smoke was visible on several of 8 News Now’s sky cams and the fire was put out after 5:30 p.m.

There were no reports of damages or injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.