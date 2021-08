LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A house fire in Henderson caught some law enforcement involved in a funeral procession by surprise.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. on New Beginnings Drive, in a neighborhood near Russell Road and Stephanie Street, as dozens of law enforcement vehicles were leaving the funeral for fallen NHP Trooper Micah May. Some of the officers pulled out of the procession to assist with the fire until fire units arrived.

No other details about the fire have been released.