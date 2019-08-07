Teen shot by Henderson police officer

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – The robbery suspect shot and wounded by a Henderson police officer Tuesday night was a 15-year-old.

Henderson Police Lt. Kirk Moore talks about officer-involved shooting. (KLAS-TV)

During an afternoon news conference, Henderson Police Lt. Kirk Moore said officers were flagged down by two employees from a 7-Eleven store on the 1400 block of North Boulder Highway who said they had been robbed.

When police arrived at the scene, they encountered the suspect, who was leaving the store. An officer chased the teen to a nearby auto store where the suspect was shot in the arm.

Moore said the officer saw what appeared to be a weapon in the teen’s hand, but after the shooting it was learned the teen was unarmed. The teen’s identity is not being released due to his age.

The teen was transported to a hospital for treatment of his arm wound and has been taken into custody. He is facing a charge of armed robbery.