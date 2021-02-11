LIVE: Henderson 2021 State of the City Address highlights COVID-19 response, plans for the future

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Mayor Debra March is delivering the 2021 State of the City address virtually on the City’s social media channels Thursday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

WATCH LIVE:

The Mayor’s address is themed “The Health of Henderson” and highlights the community’s preparedness for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, accomplishments of the past year and what’s on the horizon for Henderson.

“While the past year has presented many challenges, there have been even more triumphs as Henderson pulled together as a community to respond to the public health emergency and began our recovery to emerge stronger and healthier than ever,” said Mayor March.