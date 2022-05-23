LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The three-day EDC festival has ended this morning and that means thousands of people will be leaving the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the morning traffic hour.

The traffic is congested on I-15 near the speedway as concert-goers make their way back home. The congestion will be mostly felt by north valley residents. If you’re one of those commuters, you might want to leave home early or find another route.

If you are coming from the north valley, you can use Craig Road or Cheyenne Avenue to Pecos Road, Civic Center Drive, 5th Street, or MLK Boulevard.

Be aware there are a lot of cars and some pedestrians in the area as well as rideshare drivers and buses.