State health officials, California Governor give update on response to Coronavirus COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (KLAS) — State health officials and Governor Gavin Newsom gave a public briefing on the state’s response to novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in California in the general public.

“We are not overreacting, but nor are we underreacting to the understandable anxiety many people have as it relates to this novel virus,” said Governor Gavin Newsom at a news conference Thursday morning in Sacramento, California.

“The risk to the general public in California remains low from novel coronavirus. In the event that risk changes we will communicate with you,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, California Department of Public Health.

Dr. Angell says they are ready for anything. The Governor expressed his desire to avoid causing new anxiety by simply advising California residents to follow the CDC recommendation to wash your hands and other prevention tips.

