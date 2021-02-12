Governor Sisolak signs legislation in support of Nevada’s small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak is signing legislation in support of Nevada’s small businesses. 8 News Now will stream to our website and Facebook page.

The virtual bill signing ceremony is on Friday, Feb. 12 at 9:15 a.m. to sign Assembly Bill 106, which provides an additional $50 million for small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) Grant Program.

The Governor will be joined by State officials and members of the Nevada Legislature for the ceremony.

The piece of legislation, which was a priority in Gov. Sisolak’s 2021 State of the State address, was passed unanimously by the Nevada Legislature this week, the second week of the 81st Legislative Session.

Officials say the additional funding in the grant program brings the total expenditure to more than $100 million, making it the largest small business assistance program in Nevada history.