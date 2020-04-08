Governor Sisolak signs new directive, further expanding social distancing guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Sisolak provided an update regarding COVID-19 in Nevada on April 8.

Gov. Sisolak stated that there are now more than 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 18,248 have tested negative.

The state has received 3,000 reagents and 4,000 test swabs from the federal government.

Until today, the number of deaths on the DHHS COVID-19 dashboard has been reported by different districts. The deaths are reported in lumps, rather than when they occur. This is why there are spikes in the numbers. Gov. Sisolak says they are trying to make this reporting more real-time in the near future.

“We have lost 80 Nevadans to COVID-19,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Another death was reported just as Sisolak walked into the conference, meaning technically, 81 have passed.

The total deaths reported in Nevada include at least two healthcare workers who have made the “ultimate sacrifice.” Later on during the question portion of the conference, Sisolak said we must do everything we can to keep them healthy.

Gov. Steve Sisolak says 62% of state hospital beds are occupied with COVID-19 and non-coronavirus-related patients. Seventy-one percent of ICU beds are filled, most not by COVID19 patients.

There are 329 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations with 49% of ventilators being used.

According to Sisolak, the state has distributed 1,379,042 pieces of personal protective itesms or PPE to those who need it most. The current PPE status is yellow.

The state’s finance committee has approved 6.2M in state funding to help the state battle COVID-19 and purchase more PPE. Two million dollars was also released in settlement funds to United Way to help Nevadans in need of rent assistance.

Sisolak says strict social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19. He previously encouraged outdoor activities but knows some may create more high-risk situations.

Some have been seen circumventing the intent and acting as if they are not susceptible to becoming infected.

Gov. Sisolak is expanding social distancing guidelines to increase efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Ordering sporting venues to close for the duration of the emergency (golf courses, skateboard parks, public basketball courts, and swimming pools)

Showrooms that display goods for sale ordered to close to the public. (car dealerships, household appliance stores)

If businesses continue to operate they must provide PPE for workers, and adopt sanitation protocols

Realtors are prohibited from operating open house showings for numerous people. House cannot be occupied

Licensed barbers and stylists cannot offer in-home beauty services to those who live outside of their household

Grocery stores must close self-service food stations that cannot be sanitized in between each customer. Selling unpackaged raw goods that are not packaged and sold by the scoop is now prohibited

In-person worship services are now prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no gatherings of ten people or more

In positive news, 475 people have signed up for Battle Born Corp to care for Nevadans across the state.

Julie Danner, Las Vegas resident is the ‘Nevada Hero of the Day’. She started a Facebook page to help provide meals, clothes, etc for people in need.

Gov. Sisolak reminded Nevadans to get their news from trusted sources to prevent misinformation and encouraged Las Vegas residents to subscribe to local news media sites and oulets to support them.

Many local anchors have setup studios in their homes so they can ‘Stay Home for Nevada.’

“You deserve transparency and the trust that they are working hard to keep you informed. Please support them as they support us,” said Gov. Sisolak.

When Sisolak was asked if he would consider tighter restrictions on other areas, like trailer, he said he would consider “anything” if people are not following the rules.